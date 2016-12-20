A Memory Lane photo from the Lynn News archives: December 1990

Santa called in at Lynn’s Eastgate Primary School in December, 1990, when a Christmas Fair was organised by the Friends of the school – their first big fundraising event.

Committee member Mrs Helen Tann told the Lynn News: “A lot of time was spent setting up the Friends, but now we are up and running. We had a really good turn-out at the fair and around £200 was raised which will be used to buy things for the school.”

