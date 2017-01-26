Children’s party fun at Swaffham factory in the 1960s

This picture was taken at a children’s Christmas party at the Magnetic Devices factory in Castle Acre Road, Swaffham, some 50 years ago.

It was sent in by Mrs Jackie Palmer-Hibbert, of Foulden, who says it was a party held in the mid to late 1960s.

Jackie is at the back, to the left of the Christmas tree, and you can pick her out with her longish hair, partly tucked behind the ear and fringe.

She adds: “My mother worked in the office. Next to me is Mandy Walsh and her parents, if I remember rightly, both worked there. Then it is Lesley Macquisten and I think the next one is Lorraine.

“I can also remember the Leadbetter boys, while Angela Muffett is directly in front of the tree (her mother also worked at Magnetic Devices) and to her is left is Diane Palmer. On the right in front of the plain wall is Philip May, the manager’s son.”

If you have an old photograph to share with our readers, please send it to Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL; please give as much information as possible and your own contact details. Or you can email to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk