Dersingham open gardens event in full bloom

The Dersingham Open Gardens and Art Trail proved to be another hugely successful village event.

Twenty gardens opened up to the public, offering a wonderful variety, from tiny bijoux gardens to large ones with a mix of wild areas and colourful borders.

Fourteen local artists also participated in this event, most of whom also opened up their gardens.

They displayed paintings, photography, fused glass artwork, candles and cards.

More information about the artists can be found at www.dersinghamarttrail.org

About 600 people toured the village over the two days and more than £5,000 was raised.

This will be shared between the Church and the new Dersingham Village Centre which now has National Lottery support.

Picture: mlnf17af05318