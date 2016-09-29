Do you remember Violet delivering the post in North Wootton?

These “Memory Lane” photographs have been supplied by John Paige, of South Wootton – and reflect the life and times of his aunt, Violet Paige, who was post lady in North Wootton for more than 50 years.

She was also the church organist for many years, too.

North Wootton villagers raised funds for this headstone for Violet Paige

Mr Paige writes: “She lived with her sister Amy at ‘Veronica’ in Station Road, North Wootton.

“As a little boy I can remember visiting them and they had an organ in the back room where I was asked to sing hymns, but Violet wasn’t always in tune!

“In those days there were no inside toilets. I can remember the toilet paper.....sheets of newspaper tied to a piece of wood. Not even good old Izal!

“Neither of the sisters were married and I can recall they had an old railway carriage in the back garden which is where my dad (Bernard Francis Septimus Paige) used to do some fretwork.

“When Violet died in 1964 people in the village raised money for a headstone for her, which sits outside the side door of the church in North Wootton.

“As a sidenote, the Paige family holds the record for the most number of years worked on the railways....703 years in total for all the family members.

“I’ve even got a cutting somewhere to show how many years each one achieved.

“I can remember a special Sunday treat was going from Wootton Station to Hunstanton on the steam train.....covered in soot when I got there ‘cos I had my head out of the window!”