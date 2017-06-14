Former classmates of Wereham School invited to attend a reunion in July

All former classmates from Wereham School are invited to attend a reunion and bring along photos which could help build up a picture of village life over the decades.

The event has been organised by former pupil Mr Sid West, who now lives in Wakefield, Yorkshire, but who was evacuated from London to Wormegay during the Second World War.

He said: “After the war, I could not move back to London, so I stayed in West Norfolk and went to Wereham. When I was 18, I joined the Army and moved away, but I have maintained contact with families from the village over the years.”

The reunion, the fourth since 2008, will take place at the George and Dragon pub at noon on Saturday, July 22, and a buffet lunch will be provided. At the reunion held in 2008, around 50 people attended.

Said Mr West: “The Wereham Heritage Group will be holding a get together in the village hall later in the afternoon and we are invited to join them for a chat. We are asking people to bring along any photos from 1945 onwards and are hoping that our memories of the village over the years will help the heritage group with their research.”

Tickets for the reunion cost £2.50. Anyone who would like to attend or wants more information can contact Mr West on 01924 827628 or via email sidwest@talktalk.net