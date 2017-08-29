Fortnight was fab with KL.FM and Mini Surprises

Wow what an amazing two weeks! Over the last fortnight I’ve been touring all over West Norfolk, Wisbech and Fakenham giving out Mini Surprises with Listers Mini in King’s Lynn in my fab Mini Countryman.

Along with staff from Mini we visited Hunstanton and paid for swimming at the Oasis, chocolate at the factory in Fakenham, parking at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, for food at Nando’s, KFC and McDonald’s, then there was Coffee’s at Costa, the arcade machines, ice creams, fish’n’chips, peoples’ fuel in Wisbech and so much more! There’s not enough good things in the world so we tried to put some smiles back into it by doing these good deeds.

How would you react if a complete stranger approached and paid for you? I’m pleased to say everyone once they’d worked out who I was and what was going on were overjoyed, even though in some cases it was just a couple of a quid, like having your parking paid at the hospital because you’re visiting your Mum meant the world. I’d also like to mention the amazing staff who refused my money for parking to make sure patients were able to benefit too. I met an amazing family on the prom in Hunstanton who it turns out were at the seaside celebrating their first wedding anniversary. I had a lovely email to say how their special day had been made more amazing by Listers Mini and KL.FM’s generosity.

Whilst in Wisbech I bumped into a lovely young lady who had literally just bought her Mini from the showroom, she was over the moon to have her first tank of petrol for free.

I even got my own Mini Surprise in Fakenham thanks to Phoebe and David who spotted me on the Market Place and treated me to a cold drink. You can see all the Mini Surprises on KL.FM’s Facebook page and via my blog at KL.FM 96.7.co.uk