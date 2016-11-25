Get into the Christmas spirit at True’s Yard

’Tis the season to raise your glass and make merry! That’s the message from staff at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum in Lynn, whered arrangements are being made for the museum’s final exhibition of the year, which will be Christmas in the North End.

Lindsey Bavin, the manager, said: “Christmas is a time to remember and the centrepiece of this exhibition will be a Commemorative Christmas Tree. Visitors are encouraged to add their memories and messages to loved ones on our tree. Glass globes with tea lights in will also be available for purchase for those who wish to light a candle in memory of their loved ones*.

“There will also be archive pictures from Christmas’ past, memories taken from our sound archive, fun facts, and music!”

The eye-catching photo shown here of snow-clearing in Lynn town centre from yesteryear is from the museum’s archives.

The exhibition opens next Friday, December 2, at noon with seasonal refreshments served. It will run until midday on Friday, December 23. The exhibition is included in the museum entrance fee but there is also an exhibition-only fee which is £1.

*Please note, tea lights are battery-operated in accordance with the museum’s fire prevention policy.