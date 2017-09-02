It’s time to lace up your dancing shoes

Learn to jive 1950s style at Footloose Rocks workshops in Lynn.

Taking place at Hanse House, beginners are invited to dance from 2pm until 3.30pm and advanced members can test out their dancing shoes from 4pm until 6pm.

Dance teacher Andee Georgio said: “Classes take place on the last Sunday of every month. Our first event went really well. Everyone had a fabulous time.”

Pictured are Colin Reeves and Andee Georgio with advanced class members. MLNF17MF08084