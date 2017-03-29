King’s Lynn football celebrations in the 1950s

Today we take you back to the early 1950s and a look at a successful Lynn football team. The photographs have been sent in by Tommy Langley who says they were taken perhaps at the end of the 1951/52 season and show South Lynn / Lynn United FC, winners of the Peterborough and District League.

Now aged 88, Tommy is not 100 per cent sure whether the team was South Lynn or Lynn United as there was a name change around that time.

The official team photo

He adds: “I think I am correct in saying we were unbeaten in the league and only lost in the FA Cup and Amateur Cup to clubs of a higher status. My brother Ray and I are the only two left of the team, although Ray (now aged 86) was not in the picture as he was doing his bit for the King and Country. The picture was taken when we played a select team from the rest of the league at The Walks stadium. I also did play for Lynn A and Lynn Reserves.”

The players at the front of the photo include (from left) Tom Mitchley, Freddy Barr, Tubby Weldrick (half hidden), George Pike, Charlie Donger, Stan Leak, Jim Chandler (captain and goalkeeper with the cup), Bert Ellis, Tommy Langley, Kenny Watson, Harry Barrett, Percy Southwell (half hidden) and Stan Howard.

The second traditional photo shows the team and officials. Back row from left, Cyril Collison chairman and founder-member of the South Lynn Boys Club), Tommy Langley, Stan Leak, Tom Mitchley, George Pike, Freddy Barr, Baden Barber (committee member); front row, Mr Rodwell (trainer), Percy Southwell, Harry Barrett, Jim Chandler, Stan Howard, Charlie Donger, Kenny Watson).