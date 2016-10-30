Memory Lane photo: West Dereham pupils in the 1950s

This photograph shows pupils at West Dereham school in the early to mid-1950s and has been sent in by Enid Stewart, who now lives in Ely.

Enid (née Couzens, née Hawes) says: “I know the names for most of the girls, but none for the boys. Perhaps your readers could fill in the missing names?”

In the middle row, from left, are: Beryl Pope, Sheila McBride, Margaret Bristow, ?, Enid Hawes, Marlene Garrett and Maureen Hanscombe.

So, we’re missing the names of the boys at the front and those on the back row.

If you can help, please email to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk or call on 01553 817323 with the information.

If you have a school photo from yesteryear you wish to share with our readers please let us know.