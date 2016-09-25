Memory Lane photographs from the Lynn News archives

Children attending Necton Playgroup in the summer of 1988 enjoyed a busy programme of events.

Janet Davies, the supervisor, told the Lynn News there were trips to an organic farm, Necton church and its bell tower and to Swaffham library. There was also a sponsored trike ride which raised for than £200 for the group funds.

Those in the picture are, back row from left, Gavin Norman, Lucy Littlejohns, Gavin Bowcock, Ben McGowan; middle row, Carina Bell, James Tortice, Laura Baker, Michael Bell; front row, Ian Womack, Steven Baxter, Michael Baxter, Richard Sherman.

Photo: MLNF 888107.