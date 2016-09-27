Memory Lane photographs from the Lynn News archives

Lynn sea cadets joined the Mayor and Mayoress, Mr and Mrs Fred Juniper, in September 1975 to welcome a marathon cyclist to Lynn on his thousand-mile ride in aid of the Fishermen’s Mission.

Derek Simpson had started his ride from Lowestoft and reached Lynn late in the afternoon after a stop at Norwich. In the following eleven days his aim was to pass through Hull, Newcastle, Carlisle, Lancaster, Manchester, Derby and London.

