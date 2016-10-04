Memory Lane photographs from the Lynn News archives

RAF Marham’s rifle range echoed to the sounds of some dramatic shooting in September 1975, when 24 boys from Lynn’s Gaywood Park Secondary School tried out their skills.

The boys, aged from 14 to 16, were staying at Cranwich Camp, near Mundford, where they were looked after by members of the 44th Army Youth Team. The shooting was the highlight of four days of intense adventure and activity and at the rifle range they were attentive to the instructions given by Corporal Tony Wickins who gave demonstrations with a pistol, a light machine gun, a rifle and a bren gun.

