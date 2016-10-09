Memory Lane photographs from the Lynn News archives

When this Lynn News “Playground Parade” picture was taken in October 1988, the children from Gaywood Methodist Church Friday group were getting ready with their black cats and witches’ hats for the forthcoming Hallowe’en events.

Before they took a half-term break they spent part of their playgroup sessions putting together appropriate decorations for Hallowe’en. They also learned how to make popcorn.

Janet Elvin, the leader, said the children would soon be starting to practice a carol to be performed at the United Family Gift service at St Faith’s Church.

