Memory Lane photographs from the Lynn News archives

Terrington St Clement Scouts and Cub Scouts take part in a sponsored boat pull in October, 1974

Heave ho, my hearties. That was the call in October, 1974, when these Terrington St Clement Scouts and Cub Scouts were among 48 boys who took part in a sponsored boat pull as part of the national “Operation Lifeboat” weekend.

The boys towed the boat for seven muscle-aching miles to try and raise £100 for Wells lifeboat as their contribution towards the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute

