Memory Lane photographs from the Lynn News archives

Warnings of the dangers of fireworks were evident in entries to the “Good Guys” competition held at Lynn Police Station in October, 1980.

East Winch schoolchildren’s clown Funny Fred, with the message “Don’t clown with fireworks” came top of the 20 entries from local schools. The children are pictured receiving the Good Guys Firework Safety Cup from Mr Kenneth Borley, manager of the Trustee Savings Bank Lynn branch. Runners-up were St Edmund’s Junior School in Lynn and third place went to Grimston Junior School. Cash prizes towards school funds also went to the top three.

