Memory Lane photographs from the Lynn News archives

Young and old would come together at Terrington Playgroup in December 1990. Residents of the Clement Court grouped homes had been invited to cross the road to join the playgroup youngsters in the Methodist church room for a Christmas get-together.

The idea was for about 16 old folk to spend a morning with the playgroup, enjoy a cup of coffee and mince pies and be entertained by the children singing Christmas songs and rhymes.

The arrangement was reciprocal as children from the playgroup had met residents of Clement Court in their community room at Easter.

