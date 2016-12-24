Memory Lane photographs from the Lynn News archives

These toddlers were attending West Lynn playgroup in January, 1989, at the community centre. It had been set up in the mid 1970s, catering for pre-school fun and early learning for up to 14 children on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

The supervisor was Mrs Ros Rose and the helper was Claire Newman. Pictured are, back from left, Dale Sheldon, Luke Todd, Richard Carter, Carol Cook, James Moore, Michael Sands; front, Richard Bull, Andrea Sands, Barry Clarke, Jane Rogers, Ryan Steele, Leigh Engledow.

