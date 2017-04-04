Memory Lane photographs from the Lynn News archives

These darts players from the Jolly Farmers pub in Southery were pictured before the start of a 12-hour charity darts marathon in March, 1986.

They were raising money for the Les Evans Holiday Fund which enabled sick children to go on holiday abroad – and through their marathon stint raised more than £600. The Jolly Farmers landlady, Mrs Maureen Mayes, told the Lynn News: “We were thrilled because this was our first darts marathon and it went very well.” The team, which usually competed in the Norwich Brewery Country League, scored 244,983 points and hit five 180 maximums. A team from the Swan at Gaywood raised £250 from their marathon for the same charity. Photo: MLNF 861645