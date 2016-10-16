Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

Happy smiles from youngsters at Gaywood’s Tom Thumb Playgroup pictured in early November 1988. They had been kept busy with picture painting and craft-making as well as Hallowe’en and Bonfire Night events.

Next they would be looking forward to preparing for the festive season, perhaps dishing up a few tasty treats from their regular cookery sessions.

The head supervisor was Mrs Gill Clarke who said the group – which met at Marsh House – enjoyed a variety of activities with the favourite being singing.

There are also classes for the rising fives, preparing them for going up to mainstream school.

