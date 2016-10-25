Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

There was an unusual nature lesson for the fourth form children at St Edmund’s Junior School, North Lynn, in November 1974 as this Lynn News picture showed.

Their teacher, Mrs Rosemary Milnes, took in a wasps’ nest which had been in the roof of her bungalow all summer with wasps coming and going without causing any trouble. When the weather got colder, and the wasps became sleepy, most of them deserted the nest leaving just a few who were quite manageable. Mrs Milnes’ son, Christopher, climbed on to the roof to bring down the nest ... and it duly fascinated the St Edmund’s pupils.

