Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

The playgroup that met at Methwold Village Hall on Tuesday and Thursday mornings in 1988 was looking for new recruits.

When this Lynn News photo was taken in November there were just 12 youngsters on the register – but three would be going to school after Christmas and so there would be vacancies.

Pictured on the front row (from left) are James Lunn, Edward Hudson, Jane Evans and Ian Evans. Back row, Wendy Hudson (supervisor), Robert Bunten, Judith Lynn (supervisor), Gareth Bragg, Charlotte Hudson, Janice Bragg and Daniel Wortley.

Photo: MLNF 8810087.