Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

This was the Lynn Reserves squad facing the camera before a Peterborough Senior Cup replay fixture against Eye in December 1974. Lynn had been hoping to make progress after a 3-3 draw at Eye the previous week, but missed chances and defensive slips saw them stumble to a 4-3 defeat.

Pictured back row, from left, Ray Massingham, Ron Caley, Phil Ringwood, Andy Eke, Peter Bush, John Senter, Kevin Boon; front row, Nigel Richards, Dick Daisley, John Overton, Dudley Banson, Brian Dickerson, Paul Shoemark and Jack Thorn (trainer).

After taking the lead through Caley, Lynn fell 3-1 behind before half time. They recovered to make it 3-3 through Overton and a second goal by Caley, but when pushing for a winner left gaps at the back and Eye broke away to get the decisive goal.

Photo: MLNF OC703.