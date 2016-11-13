Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

These youngsters at Ingoldisthorpe Playgroup were pictured by the Lynn News in January, 1989. The active group met on Monday and Thursday mornings at Ingoldisthorpe church hall where they enjoyed playing with big toys, slides and Wendy Houses.

They were also kept busy painting, playing with sand and at craft sessions. Attendance at each session cost just 75p and the 17 children on the register went on both days. The supervisor was Mrs Ann Skerry, who ran the group with an assistant, with a rota of mums also available to help out.

Photo: MLNF 8810144. Copies of this photograph can be purchased online by going to the Buy A Photo link below.