Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

Something great had been happening at Clenchwarton Primary School in September, 1980, with a group of talented pint-size poets maturing into seasoned professional writers.

This picture shows just some of the children who bared their souls to produce a book of their poems ... which was entitled Something Great. Frigoscandia and Regis Packaging of Lynn both contributed £25 towards getting the poems into print. Pictured holding their banner are, from left, Robert Wylie, Claire Richards, Geoffrey Waters, Katherine Travell, Ivan Armsby, Andrea Whitby, Lisa Curzon and Frances Collison.

Photo: MLNF WC1102. Copies of this photograph can be purchased online by going to the Buy A Photo link below.