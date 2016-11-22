Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

These giant-sized vegetables were among the produce given by children at St Edmund’s School to the elderly folk who lived in sheltered homes at Columbia Way in North Lynn. This Lynn News photo was taken in October, 1980, after the pupils had organised a collection of produce throughout the school and held a harvest festival assembly.

The class teacher, Sandy Chandler, said: “The produce was distributed to 27 householders. Normally we have an autumn fair where we sell things to raise money, but this time it was decided to do something more on the old lines of a harvest festival.”

