Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

These children at Clenchwarton Playgroup in November, 1990, were looking forward to the yuletide festivities – with a Christmas play and party planned at the Memorial Hall.

Pictured on the back row from left are: Samuel Fleming, Liam Ryan, Gavin Edwards, Daniel Backham, Ian Prudence, Marcus Brown, James Green.

Middle row: Carla Moughton, William Rhodes, Steven Girdlestone, Andrew Brandon, Richard Brown, Amy Dickerson.

Front row: Matthew Claydon, Jake King, Paul Self, Kayleigh Thurston, Sharon Morgan, Stella Remming, Kyleigh Norman, Aaden Hayes.

