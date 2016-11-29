Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

Youngsters from the St Faith’s Friday Night Youth Club in Gaywood had a get-away weekend at Dunton Adventure Centre in October, 1980. They were accompanied by five of the club leaders, including the Rector of Gaywood, the Rev Dennis Rider, who is pictured negotiating a tarpaulin “tunnel” which was part of an obstacle course at the centre.

It was an action-packed two days of fun and games and learning about consideration and thought of others. The youngsters were divided into four teams for various competitive activities as well as carrying out chores on a rota basis.

