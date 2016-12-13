Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

These children were given an insight into work in a Victorian kitchen during their visit to Lynn’s Social History Museum in King Street, in October 1980.

Dressed for the part are, from left, Juliet Davies, Zoe Martin, Tracy Sayers and Jane Sayers, with Elizabeth James in the background who explained how some of the utensils were used. For children used to hot water “on tap” it came as quite a surprise to find their Victorian forebears had to light fires first thing in the morning before they could wash or have that first cup of tea.

Photo: MLNF WC1743. Copies of this photograph can be purchased online by going to the Buy A Photo link below.