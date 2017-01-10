Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

Here are some of the trophy winners pictured at the conclusion of Lynn Table Tennis League’s big championships held at the Corn Exchange in January, 1991.

There were surprises aplenty at the event when the top names came unstuck, with the unseeded Dave Needham, who played for Hospital, going through to win the open singles title at his first attempt. He beat the fourth seed Dave Ashmore (BSC) in straight sets in the final. In the men’s doubles the title was picked up by No 4 seeds Steve Barber and Steve Ellis (Electricity) with a three-set win over the holders and No 2 seeds Dave Shaw and Steve Barrett. Ruth Hunter of BSC “A” claimed two titles when winning the ladies’ singles and then the doubles (with Mary Christie, of Heacham). But she missed out on a treble when going down in the final of the mixed doubles when partnering her brother Andy Hunter (Bees), losing out to Sally Shaw (Electricity) and Jim Defty (BSC) after a 26-24 deciding third set score.

