Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

It seems the Lynn News photographer had a bit of a job getting these children to face the camera during a session at Heacham Jubilee Clinic playgroup in February, 1989.

About 20 children a session attended the playgroup to enjoy the activities organised by three supervisors, led by Caroline Rumens.

She said that the group was helped out by many mothers in arranging activities such as cooking and supporting any outings that were planned.

On the calendar for later in the year for the children was a treasure hunt as well as a day out at Snettisham Country Park

Photo: MLNF 89508. Copies of this photograph can be purchased online by going to the Buy A Photo link below