Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

These sixth formers at Lynn’s Springwood High School were pictured in January, 1991, preparing for a weekend trip to Paris. The students were among about 1,000 from Britain who were going to the French capital for a conference organised by the European Commission looking ahead to 1992.

Travelling with them were teacher Jo Mooney and head of economics and public affairs Steve Hayes. The A-Level teenagers who were studying economics, politics and language, were due to hear talks about the background of the European Community, the exchange rate mechanism and careers in Europe.

