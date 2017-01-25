Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

Back in February, 1986, the Lynn News launched the “Playgroup Parade” feature with this picture of the Terrington St Clement group. That was appropriate as Terrington had formed the first group in West Norfolk in 1963.

Just ten children had attended those initial weekly meetings, but 23 years later there were 50 children – and a waiting list – with four meetings each week. Carol Pickett was the overall supervisor with Ann Coates and Viv Braybrook each taking charge of two sessions, with mums going along to give a helping hand

