Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

These children were pictured at Clenchwarton playgroup in March, 1986, when plans were already being made for summer fun.

Land put down to grass the previous year by mums and dads would provide an open-air play area next to their regular meeting place at the village memorial hall. And when the 25 youngsters were not playing on the lawn, there were some outings being planned including one to Banham Zoo.

The group was founded in the mid 1960s by Mrs Robin Kerkham, meeting at the Methodist church hall until 1973. Sessions were so popular that three were held each week.

