Memory Lane pictures from the Lynn News archives

This group of happy youngsters from Great Massingham Primary School were pictured in September, 1975, with their cycling proficiency test certificates and badges.

The presentation to the 28 successful pupils was made at the school by Supt Harold Parkinson , head of Dersingham police, who is seen on the left on the back row. With him is PC Brian Greenacre (centre), the children’s instructor, and Mr P Ward the county council’s area road safety officer. The school headteacher, Mr T W Enright, invited school managers and parents along to see the presentation.

