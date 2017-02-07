Memory Lane pictures from the Lynn News archives

Back in March, 1980, when the UK was getting used to the idea of having a female Prime Minister (Margaret Thatcher had led the Conservative party to power the previous year) students at the Norcat College in Lynn showed they were leading the way.

Sue Moore, left in the foreground, had become the second female president of the college Students’ Union committee – the previous one was in 1975 – and she is pictured with her vice-president, Nigel Qualters. They are joined by other committee members all wearing their snazzy college sweatshirts. Sue, of Wiggenhall St Mary, had previously attended Lynn High School while Nigel went to Smithdon High School in Hunstanton.

Photo: MLNF UC5931.