Memory Lane playgroup photo from the Lynn News archives

These happy youngsters who belong to Gayton Playgroup could hardly wait for Christmas. Pictured in November, 1988, they were busy making plans for the festivities, which took up a major part of their weekly sessions together.

Kate Perrem, who had been a joint leader since September with Diane Winter, told the Lynn News: “The children will soon be making cards and decorations and they are already looking forward to our Christmas party.”

There were 44 youngsters on the register and the group met five mornings and one afternoon each week.

