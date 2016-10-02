Memory Lane playgroup photographs from the Lynn News archives

Thomas the Tank Engine was a firm favourite with the youngsters at Gaywood Methodist Playgroup in October 1988 ... but they also enjoyed listening to all the best nursery rhymes.

This picture was taken one Tuesday and after the photo-call the children were soon happily playing with toys and games.

They could also fill their time creating goodies from left-over cardboard boxes, washing up liquid bottles and empty toilet rolls. The Gaywood youngsters were quite an artistic bunch as well as they enjoyed painting, playing with crayons and making collages.

Photo: MLNF 888618. Copies of this photograph can be purchased online by going to the Buy A Photo link below.