Memory Lane playgroup photos from the Lynn News archives

Like many playgroups, Harpley numbers fluctuated up and down during 1988. Since the new school term started in September, there were ten youngsters attending the Tuesday and Wednesday morning sessions in the village hall.

Previously there had been 16 children who could be counted as regulars, and stand-in supervisor Vicki Cunningham expected the total to climb again after Christmas. Vicki was holding the fort while Lesley Hazeldene recovered from an operation.

Playgroup mums were also busy – learning lines for a panto they were putting on for the children.

