Memory Lane playgroup photos from the Lynn News archives

Pictured in December 1990 are some of the children who attended Terrington St Clement Playgroup. Those smiling youngsters perhaps did not know it, but at the time they were members of the longest-established playgroup in West Norfolk.

The Terrington group operated four days a week at the Methodist Church Room in the village and had been running since 1967, when it was the first to set up in the area. Like all playgroups, it was in constant need of funds, and the children had recently taken part in a sponsored Festival of Winter Song to help buy new equipment.

