Memory Lane playgroup photos from the Lynn News archives

Jelly, trifle and cakes were on the menu when supervisors at Gaywood Park Playgroup helped the children with cookery in early 1989.

These youngsters at a morning session always enjoyed helping out in making sweet treats.

There were two sessions each weekday, except Thursday afternoons – and the cost was 70p for the two-hour get-together.

Back row from left: Dean Bush, Lucy Turner, Samantha Turner, Melanie Garner, Kimberley Lucas, supervisor Mrs Pat Kent and Leigh Bush; front, Cheryl South, David Rose, Tracy Garner, Duane Asker, Claire Snell and David Banham.

Photo: MLNF 89320. Copies of this photograph can be purchased online by going to the Buy A Photo link below.