Memory Lane playgroup photos from the Lynn News archives

This is our second look at children who attended Gaywood Park Playgroup in 1989, this time for those attending the afternoon group.

Climbing on a frame, playing shop and modelling with Play-dough were some of the activities enjoyed by the children.

Mrs Freda Manning, one of the supervisors, said the children were learning much through play.

Pictured back row from left: Paul Burt, Aaron Yallop, Sarah Smith, Stacey Greenwood, Samie Greenwood, Toni Louro and Amy Overson; front, Jason Goodson, Terry Hart, Michaela Woods, Karen Church, Brendan Hardy and Philip Mason.

