Memory Lane playgroup photos from the Lynn News archives

Toddlers from the age of two-and-a-half attended Runcton Holme playgroup at the parish hall in February, 1989. The supervisor was Mrs Liz Roberts, who was helped by several mothers at the Monday and Wednesday morning sessions.

Close links had been established with the local primary school which led to many joint events. Mrs Lesley Nethercott, the supervisor, said it was a good arrangement.

Back row from left: Keris Nethercott, Daniel Chase, Timothy Rose, Karen Mack, Shaun Cooper; front, Amy Cooper, Darren Choudings, Holly Everitt and Hannah Clarke.

