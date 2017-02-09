Memory Lane playgroup photos from the Lynn News archives

This is the first of three pictures taken at Fairstead Playgroup in Lynn during February, 1986.

One of the longest-running groups in the area, the Fairstead group had an active fundraising committee which was working hard to raise enough money to build its own new premises which would cost £15,000. About £3,000 had been banked and it was hoped grant aid would boost the total.

Meetings were held at Fairstead Community Centre with a total of 69 children on the register. The supervisor was Pat Backhouse with her helpers Kim Wingfield, Jane Downing and Lyn Knights.

Photo: MLNF 86741.