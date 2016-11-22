Memory Lane playgroups from the Lynn News archives

Community spirit was the key to success for South Lynn’s playgroup in November, 1990. The supervisor, Sharon Ludford, told the Lynn News: “The children all benefit from the learning-by-play atmosphere created in the community centre each weekday morning. We’re part of the Pre-School Playgroup Association and encourage parents to get involved in a committee to look at our work.”

Sharon and assistant supervisor Elaine Payne looked after 40 children who enjoyed a mix of activities from modelling clay to learning practical skills with a play telephone.

