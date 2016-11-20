Memory Lane schooldays: Were you at West Lynn in 1956?

This school photo from yesteryear has been submitted by Mr Adrian Sheard, of Clenchwarton. It shows the staff and pupils of West Lynn Primary School in 1956. Adrian has put names to most of the faces, but there are a few gaps.

Back row from left: the headteacher (name not known), ?, ?, Douglas O’Hara, ?, Paul Parker, Mark Overton, David Collen, Mrs Ackman.

Third row: Robert Franklin (standing forward), Christopher Frusher (?), Vera Smith, Patricia Childs (?), Cynthisa Cook, Mary Barrett, ?, ?, ?, Brian Carter (standing forward) and Adrian Sheard.

Second row: Trevor Frusher, ?, Linda Franklin, Linda Self, Valerie Chapman (?), Susan Trail, ?, ?, Linda Hall.

Front row: Stuart Ebbs, Alan Nunn, ?, ?, Neil O’Hara, Andy Parker, James Hare, Jimmy Griffiths, Richard Franklin.