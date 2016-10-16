Southery’s footballing hot-shots in 1949

This picture of the Southery school football team in 1949 has been supplied to us by Lynn News reader Peter Shinn.

He now lives in North Wootton, but as a youngster lived at Southery and tells us: “They were all classmates of mine although I had left the school in 1948 to go to Downham Grammar School after passing the 11-plus at the second attempt.”

Pictured in the line-up are, back row from left: Tom Savage, Norman Fincham, Derek Pope, Den Hudson, Derek Cornwell, George Osler, Norman Thompson, Brian Porter.

Front row: Conway Langley, Maurice Legge, Eric Misson, Brian Leet and Ron Osler.