10 inches of hair gone for caring King’s Lynn schoolgirl

A 10-year-old girl from North Lynn has had 10 inches of her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust.

Paige Morey, who is a pupil at Reffley Community Primary School, originally wanted to have 14 inches of her hair to be donated to the charity, but mum Nicky said that was a bit too much.

Paige Morey (10) from King's Lynn is having 10 inches of her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Hair at Eden Design Salon. Eden Stylist Kelsey Sloan with Paige ANL-161009-190619009

Nicky added: “She came home from school one day and asked if she could have her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. But it came from absolutely nowhere, she’s never done anything like this before. I just think it’s lovely.”

Paige is also fundraising to go towards the cost of making the wig, and she is expecting to collect some sponsorship money from her local chemist soon.

Nicky added: “Paige loves everything about her new hair.”

Pictured is Paige at Eden Designs after the cut. MLNF16PM09041

Paige Morey (10) from King's Lynn is having 10 inches of her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Hair at Eden Design Salon. Eden Stylist Kelsey Sloan with Paige, along with other family looking on ANL-161009-190641009