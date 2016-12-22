13 dogs seized in anti-hare coursing Operation Randall

A policing operation in the county tackling rural crime has resulted in the seizing of 13 dogs and four vehicles.

Operation Randall has been focusing its efforts on hunting activity in recent weeks and, as a result, 13 people have been arrested in connection with hare coursing offences and their vehicles and dogs have been seized and taken into care by the police.

The most recent arrests were made on Friday, December 16 where specially trained wildlife crime officers (WCOs) and members of the Rural Crime Task Force deployed to the Snettisham area.

At around 9.25am they arrested three men on suspicion of trespass on land in the pursuit of game, and their five Lurcher dogs and vehicle were seized in connection with the incident.

Chief Insp Lou Provart said: “Being a county with large rural areas, we are often targeted by hare coursers who trespass on private land to carry out this illegal activity.

“With this action, which will continue under the efforts of the Operational Randall Rural Crime Task Force, I want the message to be loud and clear – the police and our partners in the rural community will not tolerate hare coursing.”

Chief Insp Provart added that the activity causes distress, alarm and inconvenience to rural communities, and asked anyone who sees hare coursing taking place to report it to the police immediately.

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green said: “This is great work by the Operation Randall team and a clear demonstration to those committing crime, or thinking about committing crime, in our rural areas that Norfolk’s police and communities will not stand for it.

“We will not turn a blind eye; we will be relentless in fighting rual crime and usuing all the means at our disposal to stop it.”