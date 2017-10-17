22-year-old man admits possession of cocaine, cannabis and drug-driving at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court

A 22-year-old man admitted possession of cocaine, cannabis and drug-driving when he appeared before magistrates in Lynn yesterday.

Toby Mortimer was fined £500 and banned from driving for 12 months after being found to have 800 micrograms of benzoylecgonine on the A10 on August 12. The prescribed limit is 50.

He was fined a further £200 for possession of cocaine, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mortimer, of Parlour Close, Histon, was also given a 12 month conditional discharge for possession of cannabis.